Sunbury, Pa. -- A new defibrillator can now provide emergency care at the YMCA Arts Center thanks to a partnership between the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA’s Art Center and the Alyssa Dressler Foundation. The goal is to create a safer environment for all the children that come and create beautiful art.

The YMCA Arts Center in Sunbury, Pa., received the AED (Automated External Defibrillator) from The Alyssa Dressler Foundation on Dec. 2, 2021.

The Alyssa Dressler Foundation was created to promote Sudden Cardiac Awareness, CPR/AED Education, provide AED Donations and free Heart Screenings to youth. The foundation was established in 2018 and has given out 8 AEDs to date. The organization honors the memory of Alyssa Dressler, who died at 14 of sudden cardiac arrest due to cardiomyopathy.

Along with free youth heart screens and CPR training, the ADF hosts an annual Memorial Barrel Race as a fun way for the community to get involved with the foundation's cause while paying tribute to Alyssa through one of her most favorite activities.

While heart related deaths are not as common in children, by providing AEDs for venues where youths frequent, like community parks and gyms, facilities will be prepared if the worst does occur.

To learn more about the ADF, to volunteer or suggest a location for an AED donation please visit www.alyssadressler.org.



