Malvern, Pa. -- Just ahead of the huge charitable event Giving Tuesday, Vanguard Charitable completed a report about the charitable giving habits of American adults. The data is based on a survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Vanguard.

According to the survey, Americans who actively budget charitable giving are more likely to have given more over the past year than those who do not budget at all ($2,453 vs. $355). In addition, only 44 percent of Americans who donated to charity in the last year said that they include monetary charitable donations in their annual budgets. In other words, not budgeting for charitable giving seems to be correlated to less charitable giving.

"The charitable giving we've seen over the past year has been inspiring in the face of devastating circumstances. This survey data underscores that planning and budgeting can help individuals make the biggest charitable impact," says Rebecca Moffett, President of Vanguard Charitable.

"Philanthropists give for a variety of very personal and important reasons, and at Vanguard Charitable we encourage every donor to build on their motivations by actively planning their impact through the entire year. This mindset shift will turn short-term giving into long-term, sustained impact for nonprofits desperate for consistent support."

The donors surveyed were also asked about their reasons for giving. Those who donated over the last year were most commonly inspired by personal experiences or current events.

27% were inspired by a personal experience to donate/make a larger donation

24% were inspired by current events or news stories (COVID-19, natural disasters)

22% were following a set charitable budget they stick to every year

20% were inspired to make a new donation to a new/different charity

16% volunteer for the organization

15% gave because the charity made an appeal to give more

14% were compelled by friend or family member to donate

11% were compelled by the tax benefit

14% other

Among Americans who gave $250 or more in the last year, the top motivator for their donations was by the urge to stick with their charitable giving budget (33%).

Other survey findings:

73% of Americans gave money to charities in the last 12 months

Younger Americans (18-44) and those approaching retirement age (55-64) are more likely to have a charitable donation budget.

16% of donors gave more than $1,000 over the past 12 months

Additional data from WalletHub indicates that Pennsylvania is the sixth most charitable state in the U.S., with Utah coming in first. Detailed analyses and summaries of charitable giving by state, wealth, political affiliations, and more are available on WalletHub's full report.



