Delmont -- State leadership, anti-hunger organizations, and food banks are working together. A new partnership with DoorDash will provide healthy, nutritious meals to homebound seniors in need.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Second Lady Gisele Fetterman announced the initiative this past week, near the end of Hunger Action Month.

The new partnership is designed to remove barriers and increase enrollment in the underutilized Pennsylvania Senior Food Box Program, which provides meal deliveries and nutrition services to eligible seniors.

“It’s high time that Pennsylvania’s food assistance programs offer services tailored to the unique needs of their recipients and actively work to remove barriers to access,” said Redding. “This partnership with DoorDash to deliver Senior Food Boxes is a commonsense solution that will make saying ‘yes’ to the box easy. Accepting assistance can be hard enough for some, wondering how to get the food home should never be an added worry.”

More than 300,000 Pennsylvania seniors are eligible for the Senior Food Box program, but only about 35,000 are actually enrolled this year. Seniors often face barriers to access for food assistance programs due to issues with transportation, mobility, and technology.

In addition to the Department of Agriculture, Hunger-Free Pennsylvania, Feeding Pennsylvania, and their network of food banks is partnering with DoorDash where its coverage overlaps with Food Box agencies.

“Our seniors deserve fresh, nutritious food. Transportation should never be a barrier to life-sustaining nourishment,” Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Fetterman said.

Eligible participants for the Senior Food Box Program include low-income individuals at least 60 years old and whose household is at or below 130 percent of the U.S. poverty level. Seniors can fill out the self-certification form at agriculture.pa.gov/seniorfoodbox or call 800-468-2433 to be directed to the regional food bank distributing the senior food box in their county of residence.

“DoorDash is proud to partner with Hunger-Free Pennsylvania, Feeding Pennsylvania, and others to power the delivery of food boxes to seniors through Project DASH and to celebrate this work alongside Secretary Redding and Second Lady Fetterman. This partnership is another example of DoorDash helping to meet an ongoing need for underserved communities,” said Brittany Graunke, DoorDash Drive’s Director of Government and Nonprofit. “Leveraging our last-mile logistics platform, we are committed to promoting convenience and dignity while reducing barriers to accessing meals, groceries, and pantry items.”

The partnership is part of Project DASH, which connects food banks and pantries to clients through last mile delivery. Project DASH has made over 900,000 deliveries of over 15 million meals in over 900 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The program is already up and running in several communities in Pennsylvania, with more than 365 meals delivered as part of the launch.

In southwestern Pennsylvania, Westmoreland Food Bank, Fayette County Community Action Food Bank and Food Helpers are among the first to utilize the service, with deliveries set for seniors who signed up for the service.

“Hunger and food insecurity are serious problems in America and throughout Westmoreland County, especially among seniors,” Westmoreland Food Bank CEO Jennifer Miller said. “We’ve seen more people coming through our doors in recent years. This partnership with DoorDash helps us fill a void by getting food delivered to those who can’t make it here for help.”

Currently, 10 counties are being served by DoorDash as part of the innovative partnership. They include Bucks, Dauphin, Erie, Fayett, Luzerne, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Washington, Westmoreland and York. The program remains open to other counties as it continues to grow.