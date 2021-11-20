Lycoming County, Pa. -- Local holiday toy and gift drives are popping up all around the community. Local organizations are taking part, offering many locations for donations; and local non-profits are doing their part to distribute the gifts to children in need.

Angel Tree Toy Drive

The Lycoming Law Association will be collecting donations from Nov. 17 to Dec. 10. Accepted donations include a new unwrapped toy, book, or article of children's clothing.

Collections will benefit the Salvation Army and Susquehanna Valley CASA. If you would like to donate, contact Michele Frey at MFrey@lycolaw.org.

Drop off locations are detailed in the graphic below:

Eastern Lycoming YMCA

The Eastern Lycoming YMCA is holding an Angel Tree drive. Each visitor can visit the YMCA's Angel Tree to select a tag from the tree. They are to purchase the item listed, wrap it, and add the tag to the item, and then return the item to the YMCA by Wednesday, Dec. 15.

World of Little League Museum

The World of Little League® Museum will once again be accepting donations for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program this holiday season.

Each visitor who brings a new, unwrapped toy with a value of at least $10 to the Museum between Nov. 27 through Dec. 12, will receive one free Museum admission for later use as a thank you for supporting the local Toys for Tots program.

Note: The World of Little League Museum and Official Store is currently open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Toys collected at the Museum will be given to the American Rescue Workers and the Salvation Army for local distribution in Williamsport, South Williamsport, Loyalsock Township, Cogan Station, Trout Run, and Linden.



