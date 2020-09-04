Williamsport, Pa. -- September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the American Library Association (ALA) and local libraries across the nation remind caregivers, parents, and students that signing up for a library card is a great first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

This year, DC Comics has joined in promoting the event with endorsements from Wonder Woman.

Few things are more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources, and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Nina White, youth services manager at James V. Brown Library. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages.”

Children’s programming registration opens September 8. A date will be announced later in September for school-age students, tweens and teens.

Brown Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of their communities. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit jvbrown.edu.

This year, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a mission to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chair. In her new role, Wonder Woman will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.