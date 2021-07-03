Sunbury, Pa. -- This past week Tracie Witter, PPL regional affairs director visited the Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury. This library received $3000 from the PPL Foundation’s Cover to Cover program to help cover costs for its summer reading program.

The library offers eight weeks of Summer Learning activities every day with a goal to engage young readers and creators. This past week, the students learned how to build and program small robots.

Melissa Rowe, executive director of the library noted that summer learning is very important to school-age children to slow the summer slide, which is the loss of academic knowledge over the summer months.

Literacy is linked directly to health care, economic growth, and most staggering, violence and crime rates. By providing early childhood programming and staff assistance for literacy development, a child has the best possible opportunities to succeed.

Specifically in the Sunbury community, it is estimated that 15% of the population is illiterate and 86% of the elementary children in the area reside in an economically at risk household. If literacy is fundamental to breaking the cycle, then the library is a key stakeholder to helping our community.

The library acknowledges that PPL's funding is essential to providing educational opportunities for area youth.