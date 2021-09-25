Williamsport -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA will use grant funds to update the agency’s software and computers in order to streamline and expedite its one-to-one youth/mentor matching process.

BBBS of NEPA recently received the $10,219 foundation grant from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund Capacity Building Grant Program at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

Since its inception in 1974, BBBS of NEPA has served the counties of Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Snyder and Wyoming. Roughly 100 youths in the eleven counties are currently being served by the program. Lycoming County has 25 youth/mentor matches with a match goal of 35 for the year.

Youth ages 7-14 are matched with a teen ages 16 and up, or with a positive adult role model, to inspire and ignite the potential of youth.

“The need we have is technology based,” said Michelle Hamilton, Executive Director of BBBS NEPA. “Many of our interviews are conducted over ZOOM and other virtual platforms,” she explained, adding that sometimes it takes months to get referral forms, applications, and other documents back due to slow mail. “Much of the support staff equipment is old, non-existent or in need of upgrades.”

Funding for BBBS programs is provided through the United Way, state and federal grants, private donations, and fund-raising efforts.