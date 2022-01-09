With the weather chill this week, it's safe to say winter has officially arrived. This also means non-profits need your help: donate some winter coats!

Pennsylvania 4-H

Pennsylvania 4-H -- the four H's being Head, Heart, Hands, and Health -- is a Penn State Extension youth program serving more than 204,000 Pennsylvania youth each year. Youth participants donate to community service projects and non-profit organizations in the state.

This year's state-wide service project is a coat donation in partnership with the non-profit One Warm Coat. The project is motivated by the poverty faced by Pennsylvania youth. According to One Warm Coat reports, 1 in 5 youth are currently living in poverty.

According to Pennsylvania 4-H, all collected coats will be donated locally to neighbors in need. The organization's goal is "to warm 1,500 people!"

The group has committed to a social media challenge to celebrate donation milestones. At 500 coats, the youth 4-H members will post a fun photo or video representing one of their H's. At 1000, they will participate in a pie challenge or ice bath, depending upon social media votes. At 1,500 there will be two drawings from the names of volunteers and members.

So far, the group has raised $176.45 of their $1,500 goal. How can you help?

How to Donate

1. Donate coats to the 4-H drive, whether new or gently worn! Donations are accepted from now until January 21; drop offs are located at a local Extension Office or in-person 4-H event.

2. The organization also accepts dollar donations that will be directed to the coat drive.

Family Promise of Lycoming County

Family Promise of Lycoming County is also seeking winter coat donations at this time, including men's coats of all sizes, women M-XL, girls 5T, and boys of all sizes.

Do not donate used coats if the zipper does not work. Make sure they are in overall good condition before donating.



