Williamsport -- For some individuals in our community, food insecurity is an everyday experience, including on Christmas day. As part of the American Rescue Workers' (ARW) mission to prevent hunger, the organization is taking the guesswork out of obtaining a Christmas meal for families in Lycoming County: families will enjoy a joyful, food-filled holiday with their loved ones thanks to the ARW.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the American Rescue Workers will host their annual Holiday Food Distribution. Thanks to the support of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, recipients will be given items for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and holiday meal items. Participants can expect to receive a frozen turkey, milk, potatoes, stuffing, mixed fruit, gravy, green beans, mac & cheese, and juice.

The food distribution will take place at the American Rescue Workers Social Services Center, 337 Bridge St., Williamsport from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 600 block of Elmira Street and the 300 block of Bridge Street will be closed during this time for the safety of visitors and workers.

In addition to this distribution, ARW will also host its Community Christmas Dinner (drive thru/walk up only) on December 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 643 Elmira Street.



