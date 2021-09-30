Williamsport, Pa. – American Rescue Workers (ARW) announced they will be hosting their first in-person event in nearly two years: a live Fall Charity Auction on Saturday Oct. 16, 2021.

The event has not been held since Oct. 2019 and it will be ARW's first in-person event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held outdoors in respect of CDC regulations.

Historically, American Rescue Workers hosts two live auctions each year: one in the spring and one in the fall. The auctions feature collectibles and antiques that the organization has received as donations over the years from members of the community.

All proceeds from the live auction will benefit American Rescue Workers mission to fight and prevent hunger and homelessness in the community.

This year, ARW will be hosting the event in their parking lot, located at 643 Elmira Street, Williamsport, and it will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The community is welcome to come and bid on their favorite items throughout the event.

ARW will also include some fall themed activities for the kids to enjoy during the auction! Hearty fall themed food, from American Rescue Workers’ Chef Mark, will also be sold at the event and proceeds will help benefit the organization's mission.

For a complete list of auction items, visit AuctionZip.com!