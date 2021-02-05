The American Red Cross needs your help! Complications associated with COVID-19 have made recruiting volunteers exceedingly difficult, but the need for services provided by the Red Cross remains ever-present.

Join the American Red Cross to make a difference in your community: volunteer at a local blood drive and become a Blood Donor Ambassador, join the Disaster Response Team, or support the Service to the Armed Forces program.

To learn about volunteering for the Red Cross, call (570) 594-3217 or apply online at redcross.org/volunteer.