Williamsport/State College -- Larry Kramer, a man whose booming voice was the anthem in the heat of the AIDS crisis in the 1980's and 1990's, passed away on May 27. His work changed the game for people living with HIV, and his impact is still felt today.

Kramer was the founder of the vital AIDS-activist group AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power, or ACT UP, in 1987. His devotion to ACT UP's mission was fueled by his anger at the inaction of government officials. While those in power remained silent or dismissive, his friends around him died at the hand of AIDS.

ACT UP held massive protests targeting national organizations such as the Food and Drug Association and the National Institute of Health. They pushed for more AIDS drugs to be released for testing, to include people living with AIDS to be a part of the conversations about the virus, and demanded the price of AZT, the first AIDS drug, to decrease.

In Kramer's own words from his 2012 op-ed, "Happy Birthday, ACT UP, Wherever You Are" in The Huffington Post, "Every treatment for HIV/AIDS exists because gay activists, almost all from ACT UP, fought like tigers to get them."

He was a man in the trenches of the pandemic. As an activist and somebody who was HIV positive, he saw the issues from all sides.

In October 2016, Kirsten Burkhart, AIDS Resource's Executive Director, had the honor of meeting Kramer at a special dinner event at Pennsylvania State University. Instead of seeing the cantankerous, outraged Kramer who was famous for his temper, she saw his softer side.

"I am seldom awestruck but it was quite extraordinary to be in the company of someone I revered for so long. The private Larry Kramer stood in stark contrast to everything I thought I knew about him," she said.

Kramer showed a genuine interest in AIDS Resource's services, clients, successes and challenges. Meeting him inspired her to continue to overcome adversity even if it seems daunting. "Despite being in his 80s and in poor health, he continued fighting on our behalf, so how dare we even think of giving up?"

Though most of his advocacy work was done decades ago, when AIDS Resource was close to losing funding in 2016, Kramer's spirit invigorated them. The local ACT UP Central PA was created to focus on advocating for the organization's funding.

Without Kramer and those in ACT UP, the HIV medical advances would not have happened. His words rang in the ears of every person who heard him speak, inspiring them to stand up against injustice.

"The loudest voice has been silenced but he will never be forgotten," Burkhart said.