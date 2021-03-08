A celebration of women: Jennifer Wilson talks about leadership in work and life

Celebrated worldwide, March 8 is International Women's Day. Since the early 1900's, it has been a day to honor the achievements of women all over the world, and to press for continued activism and recognition.

International Women's Day is not specific to a country, group, or organization. It is not championed by a single government, corporation, charity, academic institution, or media outlet. According to Nationalwomensday.com, "the day belongs to all groups collectively everywhere."

President and Chief Executive Officer of The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), Jennifer Wilson is one woman to whom this day belongs, whose voice and community activisim has made a major impact on the region.

FCFP is a philanthropic organization that helps to strengthen the impact of charitable giving in the northcentral Pa., and the driving force of the upcoming 30-hour fundraising event, Raise the Region.

Since assuming the role of president and CEO of FCFP in 2011, Wilson has been responsible for the management and operations of FCFP’s endowment, which has provided over $36.2 million in grants and scholarships during her tenure. Under her leadership, the Foundation has received over $29.5 million in charitable donations.

Gender is not what's important in workplace or life success, said Wilson; however, she certainly recognizes and celebrates the achievements of women worldwide.

Q & A with Jennifer Wilson

NorthcentralPa.com: Who were some female role models you looked to for inspiration or guidance in your life and career, and why?

Jennifer Wilson: I’ve been blessed to have been supported by strong women from the earliest days of my life. While there are too many to name, they exist in my family, former teachers, friends, and professional colleagues. I’m inspired by women who lead with courage and demonstrate a management style that balances accountability with compassion.

NCPA: What advice would you give to the next generation of female leaders?

JW: I don’t know that I have gender specific advice, but in general I encourage people to set ambitious goals, never compromise integrity, and remember that sometimes you need to take a step back in order to leap forward. The mother in me would also add that you should never let someone else define you.

NCPA: What goals did you have as you entered the workforce, and is there one you’re most proud of having achieved? What do you still hope to achieve?

JW: Spending most of my career in sales and fundraising, I remain motivated by financial goals and receive a lot of satisfaction from achieving them. As I’ve grown into my current position, I have come to appreciate broader organizational goals and the important role that each team member has in achieving organizational success. I love a challenge and am proud of our team and the many initiatives that have come to fruition at FCFP over the past several years.

NCPA: You’ve clearly differentiated yourself to have risen to the position of President/CEO. What qualities of leadership do you draw upon in your daily routine to do your job well?

JW: Above all else, I think creativity is a key leadership quality for success. Whether working with donors, engaging volunteers, brainstorming solutions to community challenges, building regional partnerships, or strengthening the internal team, an innovative approach produces strong outcomes. While I would never discount my educational background in public policy and business, I credit much of my success to the skills I learned via the arts. I was exposed to music and the performing arts at a young age through the Williamsport Area School District. Undoubtedly, those early experiences fostered my imagination, built self-confidence, enhanced my communication skills, and instilled in me a great appreciation for collaboration.

NCPA: FCFP is the “keeper of the legacies,” as you say in your President’s Message on the FCFP website. What does it mean for you to be at the helm, to guide your team in the mission of philanthropy?

JW: Working for FCFP has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Each of the 386 funds in our endowment represent more than a century’s worth of philanthropic passions among our donors. Ensuring that their dreams are realized through our annual grantmaking is at the heart of all we do.

Raise the Region is one of the many steps toward Wilson's and FCFP's continued legacy. The strategic and united community effort, supported by Blaise Alexnder Family dealerships and other local businesses, Raise the Region begins at 6 p.m. on March 10 and end at 11:59:59 p.m. March 11.

In 2020 the fundraiser brought in $1,426,572 to over 280 nonprofits in northcentral Pennsylvania. Thousands of donors made 9,423 gifts. Collectively since 2013, Raise the Region has received more than $10.2 million in donations to benefit local nonprofits.

"There are no traditional roles," said Wilson. Anything is possible, she believes, a message she has shared with her daughter. "I don't focus on gender." But International Women's Day is a celebration of how far women have come, she said. "I celebrate and recognize the strong women who have helped to pave the way."