In the 1980s, Chuck Smith and his wife started gathering boxes and spreading the word: they had a mission to give back to the community through the Toys for Tots program.

Chuck Smith, Lycoming County Toys for Tots original coordinator, began notifying different stores of the program. "Of course, some of the older businesses at the time, in the 80s, remembered Toys for Tots from back in the 40s."

They wrote letters, passed them out, and received great feedback. People were interested. The businesses said, "We'll give you some toys, if that's what it is going for," according to Smith.

The boxes started coming in, but they didn't have an established location at the time. They started to organize the donations right out of their garage. They wrapped the gifts and made signs to advertise their home site — and that's how they operated for two years.

The staff grew over those early years. "Eventually, one of our members would come and help and another one would come, and another one, and as time went on, we had a whole crew," said Smith.

Jacob Bertin, Lycoming County Toys for Tots assistant coordinator, explained the local organization's relationship to the national foundation. "The foundation is in charge of the whole kit and caboodle," said Bertin. "There are over 600 to 800 campaigns throughout the United States."

Bertin explained the importance of keeping their program local. "People can donate to the foundation, but we're trying to keep things local, so the toys go to local kids." In 2020, donations of 21,000 toys served 2,000 families, according to Bertin.

The local Toys for Tots organization accepts donations year-round.

Related reading: Local 'Toys for Tots' program hopes to double the number of children they help in 2021

Miss Pennsylvania, Sydney Robertson, is an example of an individual inspired by the cause of giving toys. "I loved Christmas growing up. I not only loved giving gifts and receiving gifts, but I thought when I get older, I want to do something to give back," said Robertson.

"I look forward to the season that much more because I know that there are going to be other kids who are smiling and enjoying Christmas. Like I did," continued Robertson.

Robertson will be taking the national stage for Miss America on November 29, streamed on Hulu and the FYI network at 8 p.m.

"You will see me gracing the stage, not only representing Pennsylvania, but my hometown of Williamsport," said Robertson.

Robertson collected over 60 toys as well as monetary donations for Lycoming County Toys for Tots.



