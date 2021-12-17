Williamsport -- This week, the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) announced that Raise the Region 2022 has increased its coverage area to include Tioga County. The announcement was made during a special event for nonprofit organizations on December 15.

The expansion is made possible through financial support from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships and First Citizens Community Bank.

Blaise Alexander, President of Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, expressed his commitment to the region.

“I’ve always enjoyed coming to Tioga County and now that I own businesses here, I feel it is more important than ever to become more of a part of this community. I know of no better way to become a part of something than to participate in the charities of the region."

"I’ve been invited to several different functions in the county and the Tioga County fair livestock auction has become one of my favorites. Again, Raise the Region will allow all the different charities to participate and motivate their people to give. Can’t think of a better Christmas gift to give ack to the county then bringing them into the Raise the Region event,” said Alexander.

Raise the Region is the area’s largest online fundraising event helping the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties support local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts.

Since the program’s inception, the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships have generously donated $150,000 each year to stretch every donation during the online fundraising event. This year, the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships is increasing its donation to $175,000 allowing the program to include Tioga County.

Jennifer D. Wilson, FCFP President & CEO, said, “The generosity displayed by Blaise Alexander and his family of dealerships continues to inspire others. The Foundation is grateful to Blaise for his philanthropic leadership and to Randy Black and his team at First Citizens Community Bank for helping to make this expansion possible. We are excited to introduce our program to the residents of Tioga County.”

First Citizens Community Bank will be providing $25,000 toward prizes and incentives the nonprofits can achieve during the event. The Bank’s donation is in memory of Lynne and Lowell Coolidge. Mr. Coolidge was the Chairman of the Bank’s board from 1989 until 2021, and he and his wife, Lynne, had a profound impact on many Tioga County community organizations.

“For nearly 150 years, First Citizens has been committed to the core beliefs and values that our bank was first founded on – that is supporting the communities we serve. We are passionate about helping community organizations fulfill their purpose,“ commented Randall E. Black, CEO and President. “It is our great honor to support Raise the Region in memory of Lowell and Lynne Coolidge who were so involved in the community. We honor their memory by giving back to Tioga County.”

Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region is available to 501c3 organizations. For nonprofits interested in learning more, visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org. The 2022 event will be hosted on Wednesday, March 9 beginning at 6 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 10.

The public is encouraged to visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org on these dates and select participating nonprofits to financially support. Each gift will be stretched by the $175,000 contribution from the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships.

In 2021, north central Pa. donated a total of $2,037,800 to 272 nonprofits. Raise the Region had thousands of donors make over 14,000 gifts. Since starting in 2013, Raise the Region has collectively received $12.3 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.



