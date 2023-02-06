Williamsport, Pa. — Individuals who wish to run for local offices in the May 16 municipal primary in Lycoming County may obtain nomination petitions at the Office of Voter Services starting today.

Voter Services is located on the first floor of Third Street Plaza, 33 W. Third Street, Williamsport. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nomination petitions and instructions will also be posted on the Voter Services website.

The first day to circulate petitions is Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The last day to circulate petitions is Tuesday, March 7. All filing documents and fees must be received by Voter Services before 5 p.m. in order for the candidate’s name to appear on the primary ballot.

Voter Services provides filing documents and instructions to candidates for MDJ, county, city, borough, township, and school director offices. Candidates for state judicial offices, including the Court of Common Pleas, must contact the Pennsylvania Department of State to obtain filing documents and instructions.

Where multiple candidates have filed petitions to run for the same office on the same party primary ballot, a casting of lots will be held to determine ballot position. The casting of lots is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15 at noon at the Commissioners Board Room, first floor of Executive Plaza, 330 Pine Street, Williamsport.

