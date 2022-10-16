Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, honors veterans of the armed forces and those who have been killed in service. Originally known as Armistice Day, the observance started on the first anniversary of the 1918 armistice that ended WWI.

We owe veterans our thanks and our respect. Here at NorthcentralPa.com, we acknowledge the sacrifice veterans have given for the service of our country. And as Veteran’s Day approaches, we'd like to recognize outstanding veterans in our community.

We're asking you to nominate a veteran in your life to be our "Honored Veteran of the Day"!

Tell us what’s amazing about this person. Where and when did they serve? What is their involvement in the community? Have they passed on a legacy of service through their family?

Find the nomination form here.

The winning veteran will receive a generous gas and grocery prize packet, including a $100 gift card for Weis Markets and a $100 gas gift card. PLUS, you’ll earn this veteran a spot in history as the first NorthcentralPa.com "Honored Veteran of the Day," featured on our website, Facebook, and Twitter!

Fill out and submit your nomination by Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 12 p.m. We’ll announce the winner—chosen by a random draw—on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11!

Throughout the month, we’ll highlight veterans who have been nominated, so get those nominations rolling!

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +4 Trick or treat! Where to find the candy on Halloween and other fall fun