Think for a minute about necessity and value. You go to the store and buy items because you need them. You might choose them based on value. Gas, groceries, clothes, that new power turkey carver or leaf blower you’ve been eyeing up.

You pay for services because you need them. Heat. Internet access. Hulu. Instacart. Whatever the case may be.

Now if you would, think about NorthcentralPa.com. Do you find yourself checking our Facebook feed or website regularly? Do you comment (good or bad) on stories? Have you ever used information you read and adjusted your travel route because of a crash, or gone to an event because you saw it online? Did you read something that challenged your way of thinking, or helped affirm a belief?

We might not always print what you want to read, you might disagree with the banter on social media, or you might be shocked or disappointed about something in your community. But you also might be pleasantly surprised, find yourself proud of a neighbor for an accomplishment you didn’t know about, or add a new small business to your list of places to patronize.

However you look at it, NorthcentralPa.com is a service. We’re a small, scrappy staff (seriously--we have four full-timers and five freelancers) combing the streets for news (ok, maybe not combing, but we’re always watching and listening).

We work seven days a week interviewing, writing, gathering, producing content for the community.

You get it for free! What else do you use so frequently in your day to day that you don’t pay for? We don’t charge membership fees or hide content behind a paywall, because we want to be accessible. But we also want to survive-- the catch 22.

If you think you get enough quality content, useful information, or a laugh or bit of entertainment, consider donating to NorthcentralPa.com? Any little bit can help us in our mission to bring you relevant, timely, useful, or sometimes just entertaining content.It’s the season of giving. We love giving you all we’ve got. We’d be humble and forever grateful if you felt us worthy to give a little back.

Here’s how.