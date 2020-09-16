Williamsport, Pa. – September is Hunger Action Month and on Hunger Action Day, September 10, the Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) and volunteers spread awareness during a fun volunteer event held at Sojourner Truth Ministries (STM).

Melyssa McHale, a leader at the United Way, organized the event. “In a changing world, physical and virtual volunteer opportunities are both important. To spread awareness, we shared examples in order for people to help, including wearing orange, participating in an empty plate challenge, educating families about hunger in our community, or donating food or money to help those suffering from food insecurity," said McHale.

The LCUW collaborated with STM to serve community meals, as well as serve bagged lunches filled with either a ham and cheese or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a juice or water, cookies, and chips. A total of 13 volunteers from community and corporate partners helped serve 107 bagged lunches.

Volunteers included community and corporate partners like the American Rescue Workers-Williamsport, Muncy Bank and Trust Company, North Central Sight Services, PPL Electric Utilities, and YWCA Northcentral PA.

“We are grateful to have the support of so many of our community and corporate partners to volunteer and help us with Hunger Action Day,” said McHale.

“Many of our partners fight hunger every day, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help make a difference and physically see the smiles of those receiving the meals. This event would not have been possible without the help and support of Angelique Labadie, Executive Director, and Theresa DiMaggio, Resource Advocate at STM.”

“It was truly gratifying for STM to have volunteers from so many great organizations come together to raise awareness about hunger and food insecurity,” said DiMaggio. “We are blessed to be a part of this wonderful community!”

Although COVID-19 changed the lives for many, the United Way's partners could not come to a halt and stop serving meals to our community members. For this month, we wanted to spread awareness, make a difference, and say thank you to our frontline partners who continue to feed our community members during these challenging times.

Supporting the Lycoming County United Way means supporting your community and enabling our organization to continue to fund the critical programs our partners provide. Your investment in the Lycoming County United Way helps insure that people in communities in Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties continue to have these resources available to them.

Questions regarding the Lycoming County United Way? Please contact Ron Frick, President at 570-323-9448.

To give to the Lycoming County United Way, visit us at www.lcuw.org and click the DONATE button or text LIVE UNITED to 50155.