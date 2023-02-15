Williamsport, Pa. — For the first time ever, Williamsport will host a "Night of Empowerment" this Saturday, Feb. 18.

This event is significant on many levels, according to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, who is coordinating with the community at large, the academic community, and prominent business and industry professionals to make the historic event come to life.

The Night of Empowerment at the Community Arts Center will feature an evening of conversation with Black professionals. The event coincides with the celebration of Black History Month, and brings a panel of six professionals eager to talk to and interact with the audience about their experiences leading to career and life success.

The significance comes on many levels. First, the Night of Empowerment is geared toward late high school and college-aged youth in the region to shine a light on a future of opportunity. While students are the focused audience for the event, it is open to all members of the community, of any age and background.

"It's about making connections," said Slaughter. "It's about creating a welcoming community, to make young people feel like Williamsport is a place they want to be and raise their families in."

Both Lycoming College and Pennsylvania College of Technology bring students to the area from all over the country and the world. "We have to capitalize on that as much as possible and be able to retain those students here in the city and in Lycoming County. It's critical to our future growth. We know our population has declined over the last census and we have to change that," he said.

Speakers and industry partners will be available from 5 to 6:15 p.m. to talk with students who come with a valid student ID. Refreshments will be provided while audience members and panelists can interact on a one-on-one basis.

The panel discussion, which is open to anyone in the community, starts at 6:30 p.m. Moderating are two area students: Jordan Golding, a junior in history and political science at Lycoming College; and Ashlee Massey, a senior in Human Services & Restorative Justice at Penn College. Both are presidents of their respective school's Black Student Unions.

Golding and Massey have questions prepared, but the idea is to get to a place that feels more like guided conversation, Slaughter said. Audience members will be able to use a QR code and the Slido app, a Q&A polling platform, to submit questions throughout the evening.

Who are the panelists?

Special guests of the Night of Empowerment include individuals from public safety, healthcare, education, and business, including:

Lt. Colonel Kristal Turner-Childs, retired Deputy Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police

Special Agent Alton Richards from the FBI

Melonie Jackson, Vice President of Human Relations, UPMC N.Y., Northwest Pa., and Northcentral Pa.

Regina Hairston, President and CEO of the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Pa., N.J., and Del.

Dr. PageCarol Woods, Assistant Dean for Student Success at Lycoming College

Jovan Goldstein, Managing Partner of JTGoldstein Accountants and Business Partners and Chairman of the Board of the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Pa., N.J., and Del.

While this particular event is in coordination with Black History Month and is a chance to bring professionals in who represent the black and brown community, Slaughter said he hopes for more events—maybe two a year—to coordinate with other special recognition months, including Women's History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.

"This is for the whole community," Slaughter said. "It's just important to this community when we talk about retaining and retention, diversifying our workforce, and our labor market," he added. "Not just along racial lines, but young people moving into our community is crucial."

The night will start with a red carpet arrival with doors opening at 4:45 p.m. The event is free to attend, but attendees must obtain a ticket in advance. Tickets are available on the Community Arts Center website.

