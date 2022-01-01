2021, it seems over in a blink! What got you all talking? What stories got blood boiling, piqued readers' interests, or made you look twice? We dove back through our archives and present a brief look back.

COVID-19 and all of its unwelcome variants

We're learning to live with COVID-19. Not necessarily harmoniously, but we're learning to catch the curveballs.

The Little League World Series came back in limited fashion. Just days before the series was to begin, Little League International announced they had to revise their attendance policy, which had been set earlier in May. The series was closed to the general public and the 3,000 daily Complex Access Tickets that were originally promised were revoked.

In an all-USA series, Michigan beat out Ohio 5-2.

Masks in schools were mandated by the Governor in September, but that order was struck down by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in December with mixed opinions between healthcare professionals and legislators.

Vaccines and boosters continue to be promoted. In late October, more than 71% of the population was fully vaccinated. Pfizer's booster was the first to be approved by the FDA in September, and by late Septemer, local hospitals began to offer Pfizer's booster.

Reported COVID-19 cases on December 31, 2020: 640,325. Reported COVID-19 cases on December 31, 2021: 1,675,262.

The Great Bread Disruption of March 2021

In March, sandwich shops and pizzarias around the area were left without their main staple as Lycoming Bakery closed with no warning or announcement. The bakery, in operation since 1928, expereinced operational difficulties and simply locked its doors. But no worries! It reopened shortly after under new ownership, and is back to baking fresh bread for distribution, and consumption, througout the region.

Scandal in Bradford Co.

Former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman was charged in February with sexual assault, prostitution, and other charges.

“Five women, independent of one another, experienced the same pattern of advances, coercion, and assault at the hands of Mr. Salsman when he was a defense attorney. They had to rely on Salsman to be their advocate, to represent them at a time they felt powerless, and instead they were preyed upon,” said Attorney General Shapiro in a statement.

After a lengthy investigation, Salsman plead guilty in court. His disbarment was officially announced in August.

In July, the Bradford County Coroner resigned from office as text messages and video surfaced linking him to involvement with a minor. A vigilante group against child predators facilitated in his unraveling.

Beane makes his mark

A local Uptown Music Collective graduate made an impressive run on American Idol this past year. Brennan Hepler, Loyalsock class of 2015, was voted off the show in April, but not before giving it all he had in the live shows. His first appearance once he left the show: The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

City Hall beleaguered by damages

Government administration offices moved into the Trade and Transit Centre after City Hall was condemmed for air quality reasons in September. The future home of those employees is still in question; however, recent flooding from a burst pipe may have sealed the building's fate.

Patrol Division of the Williamsport Bureau of Police moved to the former Peter Herdic Transportation Museum location on November 17.

Where did the money go?

Questions were raised concerning River Valley Transit finances after an auditing firm uncovered what they called "inconsistencies" pointing to fraud in a 2019-20 audit of RVTs finances in October.

RVT is currently carrying a debt near $11 million, according to the firm.

The outcome of a current investigation by the Office of the Attorney General into misappropriation of funds has not been made public, allegations continue to surface regarding the former Director of RVT's handling of state and federal grant funds during his time with the city.

Williamsport City Council passed an ordinance with a 6-0 vote to create a Transit Oversight Committee for River Valley Transit during a Dec. 2 City Council meeting. The committee will be responsible ensure proper checks and balances are enforced, adequate oversight is performed, and full compliance is achieved within the City of Williamsport’s Department of Transportation.

James V. Brown in the spotlight

On Oct. 26, the Pennsylvania Library Association recognized the James V. Brown Library with the Library of the Year Award.

It's a prestigious recognition, awarding the public institution for their service, innovation, partnerships, leadership, and overcoming challenges. One such challenge made headlines in June, Pride Month, when the library displayed pride materials and elicited displeasure from County Commissioners and some members of the communitiy.

The controversy elicited plenty of conversation, both healthy and unhealthy, about acceptance, diversity, community, and the library's purpose, which they maintained was to serve all members of the community.

Where should we eat

This topic gets its own article. But centered around the debate was whether or not a new Chik-Fil-A would arrive to Lycoming Crossing in Muncy. Meanwhile another chicken joint claimed stake on the Golden Strip in Loyalsock along with Texas Roadhouse.

Horror on Livermore Rd.

In early November, grim news broke of remains found buried on a property off Livermore Rd. in Hepburn Twp. They're believed to be the remains of two young girls who have not been seen since 2017. Six-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Snyder and four-year-old Jasmine Jean Snyder died or were killed in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Three arrests have been made so far in the case, including the girls' mother, Marie Snyder, and two women living in the house at 653 Livermore Rd., Echo Butler and Michele Butler.

All three women face court dates in the new year.

What's going on in the Lycoming County courthouse?

Two judges leaving pre-term in one year is somewhat remarkable. First, the announcement of Judge Marc Lovecchio's retirement surprised many. Lovecchio indicated that burnout was, to some level, driving his decision to leave the bench early. "We have become the dumping ground for many societal problems and are ill equipped to deal with them. In a nutshell, we lack time, resources, personnel and options," he said.

The second came in an announcement from Little League International.

"Judge Joy Reynolds McCoy will join the senior executive team at Little League International in Williamsport as the organization’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer," a news release said.

McCoy's term will end Jan. 28, 2022, when she leaves to join Little League International on Jan. 31.

What further developments might come from the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas remains to be seen.