Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police have added two new officers to the force in recent months.
Police Officer Jamie DeSanto was officially sworn in to the job in late February and is currently in the Field Training Program. Officer Jacob Huling was officially sworn in earlier this month and will begin his Field Training next week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.