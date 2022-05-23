New police WBPD.jpg

Officers Jacob Huling, left, and Jamie DeSanto joined the Williamsport Bureau of Police recently.

 Williamsport Bureau of Police

Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police have added two new officers to the force in recent months.

Police Officer Jamie DeSanto was officially sworn in to the job in late February and is currently in the Field Training Program. Officer Jacob Huling was officially sworn in earlier this month and will begin his Field Training next week. 

