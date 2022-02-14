Wellsboro, Pa. – Instead of traveling to Bradford, Coudersport, or Williamsport when a patient needs Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) care, they are now able to seek treatment at the UPMC ENT clinic in Wellsboro.

UPMC’s ENT specialists offer treatment for conditions affecting the ears, nose, throat, and respiratory system such as:

Sinonasal disorders (cancer in nasal cavity or sinuses)

Voice and swallowing conditions

Nasal and sinus obstruction

Sleep apnea

Ear infections

Tonsil and tongue tie removals

“This is a brand-new service to be offered by UPMC ENT specialists Jeremy Reed, MD, MPH, and Jesse Minor, CRNP, in Wellsboro,” said Janie Hilfiger, president, UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole. “I applaud the whole team’s commitment to meet patients where they are by bringing safe and advanced care to communities that need it.”

Dr. Reed and Jesse Minor are accepting new patients of all ages, including pediatrics, at UPMC Wellsboro, 15 Meade St. Suite U3, Wellsboro. To schedule an appointment, call 814-274-5243.

For more information about UPMC Ear, Nose, and Throat services in North Central Pa., go to UPMC.com/ENTNCPA.