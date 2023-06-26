Williamsport, Pa. — New Trail Brewing Company has captured top honors for "Replenish IPA," their speciality brew "on a mission" to give back to the Earth.

The brewing company was recognized at the 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards, earning a Global Crushie in the Bigger than Beer: Cause-related Beer Project or Campaign category for Replenish IPA.

“Replenish is a beer on a mission,” says Mike LaRosa, Director of Brewing Operations and Co-owner of New Trail, who has a degree in Environmental Studies.

Each beer sale contributes to new tree growth. A portion of proceeds is donated to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, supporting the organization's fund to plant and replenish the native tree population.

To support another conservation mission, New Trail recently created a brew in partnership with the PA Wilds. The nonprofit is focused on outdoor recreation opportunities and the advancement of local economies across its 13-county region.

“Since our inception in 2018, the New Trail brand has built a like-minded community that cares deeply about the natural environment and beauty of the Northeast,” says Don Rieck, Marketing Director, New Trail Brewing Company. “Our brand reflects our culture. We brewed Replenish IPA from the outset with the intention to dedicate support to the forests that our team and our customers appreciate.”

Since the project’s inception in Sept. 2022, New Trail has donated $25,000 for reforestation, and has committed to the plan in perpetuity.

“In addition to its philanthropic component, people love Replenish for its flavor,” says LaRosa. “Replenish is a West Coast-style IPA that’s bright, crisp, and balanced with notes of sticky pine and deep citrus.”

In addition to receiving the Global Crushie award for the campaign, New Trail Replenish IPA received a Gold Crushie for Best Original Cause-Related Video, the 2023 Chair’s Award from PA Parks & Forests Foundation for their commitment, along with a 2023 World Beer Championships Silver Medal for the ale’s character.

New Trail has expanded its philanthropic outreach to include Maryland and will add New Jersey later in 2023, donating an amount proportional to the sales in each state.

