The Clinton County Economic Partnership’s Visitors Bureau is hoping to attract a 21 and older crowd from near and far with a new beer and wine tasting adventure, the Susquehanna Grains & Grapes Trail.

The new trail, which is a collaboration with six businesses, invites people to take a “self-guided adventure at six unique beer and wine establishments.”

“Beer and wine tasting trails are really popular, especially with the explosion of the craft beer industry,” says Partnership Chamber/Tourism Director Julie Brennan. “With the more recent establishment of places like Floating Feathers Brewing Company in Mill Hall and Good Neighbor Craft House in North Bend, we felt there were enough offerings in our region to organize an official tasting trail.”

In addition to Floating Feathers and Good Neighbor Craft House, trail participants include brew pub Broken Axe Brew House in Lock Haven and Bald Birds Brewing Company in Jersey Shore, the Oregon Hill Winery wine tasting room in McElhattan, and Up the Crick-Wine & Antiques in the Pine Creek Valley just outside Jersey Shore.

“Each of the venues along the trail are unique and offer a great experience,” says Brennan.

People age 21 and older who are interested in the trail should first secure a free “Passport,” available at the Visitors Bureau at 212 North Jay Street, Lock Haven, and at all of the six trail locations. As groups and individuals work their way along the trail, they can get their passport stamped at each location. Once their passport is filled, they need to complete some brief information and return the passport to the Visitors Bureau to be eligible for a prize drawing.

Floating Feathers and Bald Birds both brew their beer on-site. Good Neighbor has a variety of craft beer on tap and is in the process of becoming licensed to brew. And Broken Axe features more than 30 craft beers on tap and serves as the hub of the trail, drawing people into downtown Lock Haven.

Oregon Hill Winery produces its wine at their original location in nearby Oregon Hill, Lycoming County and has several tasting rooms in the region, including the McElhattan location.

Up the Crick offers tastings of wines from Freas Farm Winery of Berwick within their shop of antiques, collectables and locally-sourced foods and crafts.

Brennan says the name of the new trail pays tribute to the Susquehanna River, which is connected to all of the participating venues.

“Each of the trail locations are either right along the River or one of its tributaries, or just a stone’s throw away,” she says. “The Susquehanna, Fishing Creek and Pine Creek — as well as the beauty of the PA Wilds and northcentral Pennsylvania — serve as an amazing backdrop as people travel the trail from one location to the next.”

“The Passport provides a variety of other local information for people on the Grains & Grapes Trail,” adds Brennan, noting that the Visitors Bureau web and social media sites are included on the brochure. “We also included QR Codes on the Passport, which provide links to information on things to do and where to eat and stay locally.”

Information on the Susquehanna Grains & Grapes Trail is available on the Visitors Bureau homepage of the Partnership website.

