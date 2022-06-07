Laurelton, Pa. — West End Library has new summer hours for July and August. The new hours affect Saturdays. Saturday summer hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning July 2 and ending September 3.

The West End Library hours are as follows: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit the West End Library at 45 Ballpark Rd, Laurelton, call 570-922-4773, or go to UnionCountyLibraries.org.

