Pine Township, Pa. — The Lycoming County Board of Elections has changed the polling place for Pine Township, effective immediately.

The new polling place for Pine Township is the Pine Township Building, located at 825 Oregon Hill Road, Waterville. The first election held at the new polling place will be the May 16 municipal primary.

Signs will be posted at the old and new polling places on Election Day to notify

voters of the change, and notification letters will be mailed to the households of all registered voters in the township.

Questions may be directed to the Office of Voter Services at 570-327-2267.

