South Williamsport, Pa. — This year, Little League International will be celebrating their 75th anniversary of the World Series, from August 17-28. Little League International recently announced a full return to World Series competition for 2022 after multiple years of pandemic restrictions.

The 2022 event will expand from 16 teams to 20 teams from around the world, simply to give more kids and families an opportunity to experience the World Series, according to the organization.

The last expansion was 20 years ago when the Little League Baseball World Series moved to 16 teams.

With expansion comes more teams, fans, and fun. Also more traffic and the need to review and set new policies for safety and visitor enjoyment, according to Little League International.

“We are thrilled to bring back our amazing fans from all over the world this year as we come to celebrate 75 years of this great event, and we want to make sure that the fan experience is as enjoyable and safe as possible,” said Patrick W. Wilson, Little League International Chief Operating Officer and Tournament Director.

“In order to ensure that fans have the fastest entry into our complex and enjoy every moment of their experience at our event this summer, we encourage all visitors to be aware of the policies and information prior to arriving at our gates. We look forward to welcoming you all back to Williamsport, and hope you enjoy this year’s celebration with us.”

While fans are encouraged to visit LittleLeague.org/Visit for all the latest information and updates as the event gets closer, below are some of the key updates that fans should be aware of heading into the tournament:

Updated Bag Policy

Starting with the 2022 LLBWS, Little League International will be implementing a new bag policy to help expedite entry into the complex, increase safety standards at the event, and provide visitors with the best possible experience during their time in Williamsport.

As part of this policy, fans will be only permitted to bring:

one clear bag made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC that does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", and one small purse or bag that does not exceed 6.5" x 4.5".

made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC that does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", and one small purse or bag that does not exceed 6.5" x 4.5". medically necessary bags and/or diaper bags (person carrying diaper bag must be accompanied by a child under the age of three) will be permitted. These bags are subject to a bag search at a separate, dedicated screening line at that entrance.

For full details on this new bag policy, including a list of prohibited bags and frequently asked questions, visit LittleLeague.org/Visit.

Accessing the complex

All visitors looking to access the complex will be required to enter through Gate 3, the main entrance located down the left-field line of Volunteer Stadium along Champions Way.

In the days leading up to the tournament (August 11-16), the complex will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

During the first phase of the tournament on August 17-25, the complex will be open starting at 10 a.m. each day (7 a.m. on Sunday, August 21) and close one hour after the last out of the final game.

For championship weekend (August 27-28), the complex will open at 8 a.m. and close one hour after the last out of the final game.

Permitted/prohibited items

A detailed and up-to-date listing of Permitted and Prohibited items is available here LittleLeague.org/ProhibitedItems.

Museum access and complex re-entry

LLBWS visitors are often excited to visit the World of Little League Museum and Official Store, located along U.S. Route 15 at the top of the Little League International Complex.

Individuals who have entered the Little League International Complex through its main entrance (Gate 3) will be allowed to exit at Gate 1 to access the museum. Those individuals will be given wrist band and will have their hand stamped at the museum upon entry in order to re-enter the complex at Gate 1.

Individuals who visit the museum before entering the complex first will be required to return and enter the complex at Gate 3, the main entrance located down the left-field line of Volunteer Stadium along Champions Way.

For more details about the museum, including full hours, pricing, and shuttle services during the LLBWS, visit LittleLeague.org/Museum.

Parking and transportation

Limited parking (including handicap parking) is available for free at the South Williamsport Sports Complex near the Little League International Complex, 570 East Central Avenue in South Williamsport.

Please note, RV parking is not available at this location. Visitors are also encouraged to utilize the shuttle services provided by River Valley Transit (RVT) to visit the Complex from the nearby hotels and the downtown Williamsport area, as well as take advantage of local ride share services available in the area.

Those using shuttle or ride share services should make sure to bring permitted items with them prior to their departure. There will be no storage opportunities for individuals bringing prohibited items.

Tickets and Seating

Admission onto the Little League International Complex is free and there is no cost for LLBWS tickets. Prior to championship weekend (August 27-28), stadium seating in both stadiums is available on a first-come, first-served basis outside of Section 1.

On championship weekend, tickets are required for access into the stadium for all championship games and are typically not available to the public as they are provided to league volunteers and special guests.

If tickets become available, they will be distributed from Will Call (located on the third-base side behind home plate of Lamade Stadium) on a first come, first-served basis. (Tickets for stadium seating for the consolation game currently scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, are currently not required. Subject to change.)

As always, no ticket is required for the famous "hill" or terrace overlooking the outfield fence of Howard J. Lamade Stadium, where seating is almost always available.

For more information about the 2022 LLBWS, as well as the six other World Series events and their respective Region Tournaments, visit LittleLeague.org/WorldSeries.

