Williamsport, Pa. — A new style of bakery is in town. The Rise Up Village Bakery is a training and mentoring program for people who have been involved in the judicial system.

The program, which helps to teach job and life skills, is part of the newest ministry at the United Churches of Lycoming County.

The bakery operates on Mondays at New Covenant United Church of Christ (202 E. Third St., Williamsport) and bakes breads, rolls, cookies and muffins. Baked goods can be ordered via email (riseupvillagebakery@gmail.com) or facebook messenger.

Orders are available for sale and pick-up, at the church (utilizing the Academy Street entrance) from 1 – 4 p.m. on Monday afternoons, or until they sell out.

The program is staffed by volunteers and is always looking for more. It is funded by the sale of the baked goods and by contributions. Each week a portion of the baked goods are donated to local non-profits and other social service agencies.

Bakery Program Managers Marty and Wendy McCormick said, “Our goal is to restore those who’ve been involved in the judicial system, to help reconnect them into the community by training them with bakery skills, mentoring them and assisting them with attaining employment.”

Pastor Tammey Aichner, Executive Director of United Churches added, "When Marty first approached me with his vision, I was so excited about the possibilities! Through the efforts of many people, the vision has been made a reality. Lives will be touched and changed, both volunteers and trainees. United Churches of Lycoming County is blessed to bring Rise Up Village Bakery under its ministry umbrella. And, I have the added blessing of being on the chocolate chip cookie tasting team!"

Since 1946, United Churches of Lycoming County has promoted ecumenical and interfaith partnerships in service to the County. In addition to their office and the bakery, the United Churches Food Pantry is also located at New Covenant UCC.

