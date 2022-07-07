The Wellsboro Growers Market is transitioning to new management sometime in the near future with local residents Jeff and Jaclyn Berry set to take on manager roles.

Jeff and Jaclyn Berry moved to Wellsboro from Long Island, N.Y. after Jeff took a job with UPMC Wellsboro as an Emergency Medical Technician. Jaclyn works from home for a company based in New York City. Their son Jeffrey is five years old.

Both Jeff and Jaclyn are active in the First Presbyterian Church and other local organizations. They volunteered as teachers for the June 20-24 Vacation Bible School on The Green and Jaclyn is on the Seeds of Hope Board of Directors in Wellsboro.

Thomas Putnam, also of Wellsboro, has been involved with the market since its first season in 2011. From May to October each year, vendors of all types participate in the Thursday market at the First Presbyterian Church.

The market is operated by a steering committee composed of church and community members. Putnam, a member of the steering committee, said, “I helped with the market from 2011 on but in the last couple of years have been managing it. That entails providing information to vendors, helping set up and tear down the market and promoting it,” he said.

“I went to our church elders and asked if they could find people to give me a hand,” said Putnam. “I enjoy working with the vendors but feel it’s time to hand over the reins.”

With a farming background in the Berry family, the new managers are equipped for the job.

“Both Jaclyn and I grew up on Long Island. My family grew vegetables and fruit on our property. We had chickens in our backyard. When I was 23, I worked for eight months on a farm on Long Island and would take their dairy products and produce to area farmers markets and sell them,” Jeff said.

Since the start of the 2022 season, Jeff has been at the Wellsboro Growers Market from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Thursday helping with set up and tear down. “I am also asking the vendors for their input about any changes they think we should make.”

He and Jaclyn are approaching producers directly to see if they would be interested in becoming a vendor at the market.

“Jaclyn and I are looking for people from Tioga and surrounding counties who grow their own flowers, fruits or vegetables, either in ground or hydroponically, or produce dairy products or raise meat and are willing to sell directly to consumers.”

They are also promoting the market to the public by creating and distributing flyers and brochures and will be updating the market’s website and Facebook page.

For more information about participating in the market, call Jeff at 570-360-9813 or email him at Wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.

For more information about participating in the market, call Jeff at 570-360-9813 or email him at Wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.

The market is held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday, including July 7 and 14 through Oct. 13, on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro.

