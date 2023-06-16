fruits and veggies.jpg

A colorful array of fruits and vegetables

 Pexels Stock Photo

Trout Run, Pa. — In an effort to combat food insecurity in Trout Run, a mobile food pantry will make its way to Camp Susque grounds this summer.

The New Love Center's Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Camp Susque on June 20, July 18, and August 22.

The pantry will be open each day from 10 a.m. to noon.

Camp Susque is located at 47 Susque Camp Road, Trout Run. Visitors are asked to bring a valid ID.

For more information, call The New Love Center at (570) 244-8838 or visit their website at newlovecenter.com.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.