Trout Run, Pa. — In an effort to combat food insecurity in Trout Run, a mobile food pantry will make its way to Camp Susque grounds this summer.
The New Love Center's Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Camp Susque on June 20, July 18, and August 22.
The pantry will be open each day from 10 a.m. to noon.
Camp Susque is located at 47 Susque Camp Road, Trout Run. Visitors are asked to bring a valid ID.
For more information, call The New Love Center at (570) 244-8838 or visit their website at newlovecenter.com.
