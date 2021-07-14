Williamsport, Pa. - Hope Enterprises, Inc. provides services to people with intellectual disabilities, and their families, in Lycoming, Clinton, Northumberland, Columbia, Sullivan, Montour, Snyder, and Union counties.

Suzanne Glisan now has the task of making sure things run smoothly with her recent appointment as Hope's new Chief Operating Officer.

Gilsan spent 27 years in the nursing industry, and has been Hope's Registered Nurse Clinical Consultant since November 2019.

Glisan has served Homewood Retirement Centers with her expertise in business operations, service delivery, clinician policies and procedures, and program development.

She has extensive education and experience with health administration, quality assurance, and healthcare management.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Glisan aided Hope by developing agency-wide policies to keep staff and clients safe, according to the organization.

“Adding a Chief Operating Officer with such extensive clinical knowledge is very exciting,” said Hope President/CEO Rob Labatch.

“Our staff has always provided high-quality services to people with disabilities. By adding Suzanne’s clinical expertise and healthcare management, Hope can continue to grow the organization and serve our mission of enhancing lives," Labatch added.

Gilsan is originally from southwest Pennsylvania, and spends much of her time with her three adult children and eight grandchildren.

She says she is committed to growing, and coaching, through servant leadership, and has a very strong faith.

In her spare time she enjoys gardening, hiking, cooking, and spending time with her friends and family.