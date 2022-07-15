Sunbury, Pa. — The Getting Ahead Foundation is expanding their programming into Sunbury, offering more individuals a guide to their future.

According to data from the Getting Ahead Foundation, one in five residents of Sunbury live in poverty. The Foundation is hoping to change this number with an educational program that helps with life management and goal-setting tools.

The "Getting Ahead in a Just Getting By World" course is taught over a span of 19 weeks. The first session is already fully enrolled, with interest in the program higher than the Foundation anticipated.

“We are so excited to bring Getting Ahead to Sunbury! One in five Sunburians live in poverty. This means that every day they concentrate on survival. These folks must be masterful at juggling multiple challenges with limited resources. When we live in poverty, getting by takes every ounce of energy. Our goal is to help build resources for a better, more stable life,” explained Getting Ahead Foundation founder Rose Williams.

In addition to teaching skills and providing resources that can help families escape poverty, the program offers a meal and child care during each session.

Anyone interested in providing a meal or volunteering with Getting Ahead is invited to contact Rose Williams at (570) 238-0478.

