Towanda, Pa. — There's a new Community Hygiene Pantry stocked with loads of household essentials coming to Bradford County today, thanks to a group of community members.

These pantries, which are created and maintained by volunteers, are made from refurbished used dressers and are designed to help members of our community who are struggling financially.

The cost of basic staples from gas to groceries, including personal care products, has increased for everyone. These higher prices disproportionately impact low- and middle-income families. As one of the main organizers of the Community Hygiene Pantry, Liz Terwilliger of Warren Center, points out, “The more a person, or a family has to spend on personal essentials, the less money they have to spend on food, gas, and housing.”

The Community Hygiene Pantry held a donation drive in October. When Terwilliger dropped off a collection box to YMCA staff member, Rachel Trent, the idea for a pantry at the YMCA was born.

“When I mentioned that it would be great to have a Hygiene Pantry in Towanda, before I knew it, Rachel was talking to others at the Y and making it happen!” Terwilliger said.

The new Community Hygiene Pantry will be outside the Bradford County YMCA located at 9 College Avenue in Towanda. The public is invited to stock it with donations such as shampoo, toothpaste, diapers, tampons, toilet paper, soap — anything a family needs for daily personal care. These necessities will be available to anyone who needs them, free of charge. There won't be any forms to fill out or questions asked.

The YMCA will host this new pantry. It will be maintained by community volunteers. This Community Hygiene Pantry will be delivered, stocked and opened to the public today at 1 p.m. Members of the community are invited to stop by to collect supplies they need from the pantry, bring donations, and learn how to participate.

“While we’re christening the pantry on Friday, donations are welcome any time,” explained Terwilliger. “You can simply add your donations to the shelves. If you’re making a larger donation, then please reach out to me. My phone number is right on the Pantry’s sign.”

Liz and the other Bradford County volunteers are delighted to see the concept of no-cost community hygiene pantries expand this way. “This shows that many people and organizations are ready to help with volunteer efforts to benefit our neighbors in need,” observed Liz. “By getting the word out in the press and social media we find that support builds quickly.” This new pantry at the YMCA in Towanda joins two other pantries that have been serving Bradford County communities. One is located behind Helping Hands Food Pantry in Wyalusing, the other behind Mad Hatters Café in Athens.

If you or your group is interested in participating or learning more about the effort or about creating your own pantry, Terwilliger can be reached at communitysolutions@tspt.biz or 507-731-0822. You can also visit the group on Facebook.