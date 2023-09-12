Small town Williamsport is the setting for a new children's book about growing up in one's hometown and learning lessons along the way.

York county graphic designer and now author Barbara Rodgers wrote "Growing up on Fox Street" as a tribute to her warm, uplifting memories as a child growing up in Old Lycoming Township in the 1960s, according to a release from the publisher, Christian Faith Publishing.

Rodgers structured the book as a series of stories to be shared with her granddaughter, Lorelle, who was seven at the beginning of her writing, and now ten years old, states the release.

The stories are told from the perspective of a young girl (Barbie Jeanie) enjoying carefree youthful days with her brothers, cousins, and friends out and about in Williamsport, according to the release.

One reason Barbara wrote the book was to convey how life changes over time. "Barbara wanted Lorelle to know how life was different when her grandmother was growing up," stated the release.

The book is written mostly about the events during Barbara’s elementary school years. As she wrote the book, Barbara would often read it to Lorelle and ask her questions, which inspired her to add reflection questions to each chapter, comparing life today to the 1960s, according to the release.

"Growing Up on Fox Street" features nineteen chapters, illustrations by the author, and annotations for the younger reader.

A line from the book sums up a core lesson on growing up and holding onto memory: “Even though the times are different today, for the Fox Street kids (and all kids everywhere), the idea of growing up seemed so far away. It is their childhood memories that now seem far away."

