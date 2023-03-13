The Williamsport area bus service, River Valley Transit, is offering a trial bus route from downtown Williamsport to the main entrance of Williamsport High School.

The Millionaire Express bus service will include four round trips between the hours of 7:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. The general public service is available as a fixed route, meaning that it has designated start and end locations and operates Monday through Friday.

For a limited time “family members can get to the school at the top of Millionaire Drive to escort their students, meet with teachers and attend functions,” said Todd Wright, acting Executive Director of River Valley Transit.

Students may use the public transit option when they need rides outside of the regular school bus operations. Riders can use any of the designated bus stops along West Fourth Street between William Street and Millionaire Drive to get to the school.

Stand on the north side of West Fourth street and look for the bus with “Millionaire Express” illuminated on the front of the bus above the windshield. Departure times, locations and complete schedules are on RVT's website.

Regular fares apply for all routes and students under the age 17 pay only $1 for each ride. Seniors over the age of 65 may ride free with the Pennsylvania State ID card.

Bus passes may be purchased from the bus operator, in advance at the Transit Centre, 144 West Third Street or on their smart phone using the Token Transit application. Small discounts are offered when purchasing passes in advance at the Transit Centre. Touchless bus passes on a smart phone are purchased directly on the Token Transit application.

The Express route is being offered as a 90-day trial, but the authority will discuss continuing the option if the service is widely used.

