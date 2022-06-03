Gettysburg, Pa. — Construction of a new $2.8 million museum will ensure the preservation of historic events and artifacts from Gettysburg.

The Adam County Historical Society was awarded the funds for the project through the PA Redevelopment Assistant Capital Program. This money will be used to develop a special climate-controlled environment for the extensive collection of artifacts.

The Beyond the Battle Museum, 29,000 square feet in size, will feature exhibits of historic artifacts, interactive galleries, an education center, reading room, and a historic archive.

“Many Americans view Gettysburg and Adams County as a national treasure. Our new museum will celebrate the story of this remarkable place and, most importantly, its people,” said Andrew Dalton, executive director of the Adams County Historical Society.

“We are incredibly grateful for $2.8 million in support from the commonwealth. This investment in Adams County will reinvigorate local tourism and help fulfill a long-held dream in our community.”

