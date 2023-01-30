Lewisburg, Pa. — A neurologist has been named director of the stroke center at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Dr. Christopher Cummings has been named medical director of the Primary Stroke Center at Evangelical Community Hospital. He is fulfilling this directorship in addition to his role as a neurologist at Evangelical.

As medical director, Dr. Cummings is responsible for oversight of the Primary Stroke Program. He collaborates with hospital staff to deliver education on stroke treatment and to develop policies and procedures that ensure expedited care for stroke sufferers to reduce the effects the condition can have on the body.

As a primary stroke center, Evangelical offers 24/7 emergency stroke care, including treatment with thrombolytic therapy for eligible ischemic stroke patients, and provides patient-centered care from inpatient through rehabilitation services including neurology, radiology, laboratory, hospitalist, and physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

Dr. Cummings has been an employed physician at Neurology of Evangelical since December of 2022. As a neurologist, Dr. Cummings specializes in diseases and treatment of the nervous system.

Dr. Cummings received his Doctor of Medicine Degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. He completed his Internal Medicine internship and Neurology residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and his Vascular Neurology/Stroke Fellowship at Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Cummings is Board Certified in Neurology and Vascular Neurology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Prior to Evangelical, Dr. Cummings worked at Maine Medical Partners — Neurology, where he served as an attending vascular neurologist and the Stroke Clinic director.

