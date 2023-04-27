A Bloomsburg University professor has created a documentary film showcasing the natural and industrial growth of Northeastern Pennsylvania ("NEPA") over the past 300 years. He asked: What did that growth represent to those who lived before us, and what does it represent to us today?

This question of identity is a guiding theme behind NEPADOC and Professor David Heineman’s work as a researcher and instructor. The film, like his work, attempts to bridge the gap between academia and popular audiences, in what Heineman refers to as a “relationship between history and public memory.”

The film juxtaposes the natural beauty of the region with the industrial history of the late 18th century/early 19th century lumber boom, through the 20th century coal mining era, and into present day gas and renewable energy development.

The story tracks these industrial developments and documents natural areas across more than a dozen counties in the region, with Centre County as the easternmost county and Wayne County at the northwestern corner.

These physical changes over time carry their own memories. Heineman’s film suggests a concept of “parallel narratives,” or experiences that occur time and time again in this region. And not just this region: the film reveals a “larger American story of boom and bust cycles,” Heineman said. Viewers may recognize themes of wealth and poverty at odds; excess and lack; ruin and renewal; life and death.

Heineman is presenting the images of the film in such a way that they can impact the audience on a personal level. He removed the jargon and theory often associated with academia, replacing it with images, letting the “imagery speak for itself.”

“I want people to be able to bring their own experiences with living here to this film for local audiences, and to sort of think that in relationship to the ideas presented by the imagery,” Heineman said. “I want people to think about the relationship between past and present.”

The film will unveil unseen historical footage. To dig up archival materials, Heineman worked with local organizations such as the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum in Ulysses, the Peter Herdic House and Thomas Taber Museum in Williamsport, and the Anthracite Heritage Museum in Wilkes Barre.

The small budget film was funded in part by a grant from Bloomsburg’s Center for Community Outreach and Consulting, an organization with a mission of bringing scholarship to local communities.

The first public screening of NEPADOC will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. at the Wilkes Barre 14 Theater. The theater is located at 24 E Northampton St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18701.

Heineman plans to offer screenings for local audiences throughout the summer and fall across the region, but those dates have yet to be determined.

Find the trailer for the documentary short below.

According to director David Heineman: "NEPADOC is a new feature-length documentary about intersections of environment, industry, and identity in Northeastern Pennsylvania over the past 300 years. Inspired by non-verbal documentary film landmarks such as Koyaanisqatsi and Baraka, NEPADOC blends 4K cinematography, local historical footage, and a sweeping score into a dizzying and contemplative meditation on culture, place, and public memory."

