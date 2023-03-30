Nearly 270 women attend Women's Empowerment Conference

Jersey Shore, Pa. — Women from all around northcentral Pennsylvania came together to connect, encourage, inspire, and learn on Tuesday at Bald Birds Brewing Company.

In total, 268 women enrolled in the second annual Women's Empowerment Conference, which was facilitated by the YWCA Northcentral Pa.

"There is no greater joy than bringing together hundreds of women to share in celebration of feeling empowered," said YWCA Communications and Development Director Brittany Fischer. "This conference does just that."

The event is also an opportunity to show how the YWCA is working to bring empowerment to those they serve, added Fischer. "Empowerment can be contagious, and we take pride in knowing we’re fostering a culture that reminds our community that strong women empower women."

The keynote speaker for the event is an aviation trailblazer, bestselling author, and leadership expert. Samantha T. Mitchell, founder and president of Black Women in Aviation, shared her inspiring road to success and gave tools for building confidence. She gave participants 'MBA' certificates; MBA for mindset, behavior, actions, and reminded those in attendance: “where focus goes energy flows,” and that, “there is always work to do.”

Mitchell was part of the program management team at Boeing that delivered the CH-47 Chinook to the U.S. military for specific service and humanitarian relief missions. She provided an educational comparison between flight principles and individual growth and development in life, explaining the concepts of thrust, lift, draft, weight, drag, and differential in aeronautics providing analogies—using these concepts that enable flight—to help everyone understand how “you can be the pilot in command responsible for your departure and arrival.”

“Your mind and thoughts matter” and “turbulence in life creates an opportunity to grow,” she said.

Other speakers at the conference included Learning and Development Consultant Robin Helm; CRS Founder & President Morreen Rukin; Talent Development & HR Leader Angela Hummel; therapist, educator, and Positive Living Expert Diane Lang; educational leader Katey Martin; lifestyle and mental health transformation guide Annelise Latini Neely; and social sciences educator Jennifer Wahl.

Panelists included Dwell Orphan Care Executive Director and Professional Certified Coach Jennifer Lake and Retired Judge Joy McCoy, as well as Samantha T. Mitchell and Morreen Rukin. Angela Hummel served as moderator.

Diane Lang challenged participants to examine areas of their lives that are not working and understand, “more is in your control than you think.”

According to Lang,

You can be happy if you put work into it.

Your mindset is completely in your control.

Breaking undesirable habits can be done by applying self-awareness and challenging beliefs/belief systems.

Goals can be achieved by prioritizing and following up with immediate action steps in areas of personal and professional development.

You can actually retrain your brain to go from negative to positive.

Lang said stress unchecked leads to sleep disruption and other things such as procrastination. Other reasons people procrastinate include feeling overwhelmed, experiencing the fear of failure or the fear of success, and issues with perfectionism. It's not often because of laziness, she said.

Pull Quote 90% of what we fear never happens. -Diane Lang

“Ninety percent of what we fear never happens,” Lang said, and regarding the remaining 10%... half of what we fear that actually occurs is not that bad, or ends up being the best-case scenario. She gave practical information on taking steps to be happy, forming positive habits, working on goals, developing a “growth mindset,” and establishing boundaries.

Penn College student Krystle Richardson said, “I love the YWCA. They've helped me through a lot of things.” Richardson feels that there was purpose in her being at the event.

Michelle Finn, who also participated in the conference, said, “it's really important to empower everyone and help them to move towards their own goals. To have an entire group of individuals at the same location and really looking at some of the same things and being able to encourage one another, I think is absolutely fabulous. I'm hoping to see even more connection and change here in the future with everyone being able to collaborate.”

Another attendee, Robin Carlin, said she came because she is “a huge proponent of women supporting women. Hands down, you have to do it and anytime you can put this many wonderful, beautiful, powerful women into one space, you are going to walk away with an energy that you don't have individually, so it's important to me to come to things like this. I know there are women who can't make it to something like this and I have to share that energy with them, so it's a teacher-student moment. Today I get to learn. Tomorrow I'll get to teach.”

Lycoming Engines, Penn College, River Valley Health and Dental, STEP, Inc., First Quality, UPMC, Muncy Bank & Trust, C&N, Families United Network, Jersey Shore State Bank, Junior League of Williamsport, Transitional Living Centers, YWCA, and Women's Energy Network represented their organizations by sending groups.

Conference sponsors included UPMC, EQT, The Muncy Bank & Trust Company, Range Resources, Woodlands Bank, Junior League of Williamsport, Doing Better Business Technology Solutions, and PMF Industries, Inc. (FlowformingPlus).

Learn more about the programs and services offered by YWCA Northcentral Pa. on their website.

