In the world of literature, 'Absolute Power' is widely-known as the title of David Baldacci's first novel. Published in 1996, it became an international bestseller.

But in popular culture, ‘Absolute Power’ ultimately became the movie adaptation of the novel written by Baldacci, starred and directed by Clint Eastwood.

Since then, Baldacci has amassed a staggering 43 novels under his penmanship, and the list is still growing. All have been national and international bestsellers, many of which were also adapted for film or television. His novels, published in more than 45 languages in more than 80 countries, have sold 150 million copies worldwide.

Baldacci is to headline the James V. Brown Library's 18th Annual Author Gala, being held at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport, on Oct. 6. He also will be promoting publication of his most recent novel, "A Gambling Man."

The gala -- canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- is the library’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Tickets went on sale Aug. 2. at the Community Arts Center Box office.

NorthcentralPa.com was pleased for the opportunity to speak privately with the bestselling writer and screenwriter who, arguably, sits on the same pedestal as other well-known authors like Stephen King, Sue Grafton, or John Grisham.

To celebrate the James V. Brown Library’s October fundraiser, NorthcentralPa.com is sharing now the second of two in-depth discussions with their featured speaker.

Related reading: NCPA Exclusive: Bestselling author/screenwriter David Baldacci on his career, writing practices, and working with Clint Eastwood

PART TWO

How old were you when ‘Absolute Power’ was released, and what kind of changes in your life did you experience when your writing career suddenly exploded?

“When the book came out, I was 35. I was incredibly young at that point. I had been practicing law for a decade, had a family,” he remembered.

“Those were all good things, because then my life changed dramatically in certain ways. I didn't change dramatically because I was grown; a dad; I was married; had a career, so I kind of wasn’t ready to change any of that.”

“But then all the crazy stuff happened during the course of ‘Absolute Power,’ people I didn't know from all over the world were chucking checks at me, left and right. It was kind of a heady experience, but I had a really solid grounding. People today will say, ‘do not change at all,’ so I take that as a compliment.”

In lieu of a writing career earlier in life, what did you do in the meantime?

“I was a political science major in college, so basically all I did was read a lot of great books, write papers, and I liked doing research. I liked sort of standing up and pontificating on things. So, I graduated college, I had taken the LSATs and did really well,” he noted.

“I got accepted to University of Virginia law school, took a year deferral, went to work for a law firm in Richmond for a year just to see what clients were like,” Baldacci said. “So I spent a decade practicing law in Washington, D.C., but I was writing the whole time. I'm still writing short stories, novellas, and screenplays.”

“So really, it wasn't sort of this transition or something. I've been doing it my whole life, but quite frankly, as a lawyer, the only arrows I had in my words, you know, I write or have research and write persuasively,” Baldacci commented. “As a trial lawyer, I had to use the same set of facts as either side. So whenever I tell them a diametrically opposed argument to theirs, you emphasize certain facts to emphasize other facts, and you tell a compelling story that you hope the judge or jury will believe.”

“So it wasn't as big of a transition as you would think because, really, both roles involve words, stories, arguments, debate points, trying to convince people something interesting,” he said about his career as an attorney before he made it as a writer.

How does a lawyer segue careers to become an internationally-known bestselling author and screenwriter?

“I started writing fiction when I was a kid. My mom gave me a journal, and I started writing stuff down in my neighborhood. I was sort of the designated person who came up with all the adventures us kids had during summer - the games, the battles we fight, the people we rescue from the castles in the woods, stuff like that. I love coming up with that stuff,” he mentioned about his introduction to writing.

“When I was in high school, I started writing short stories. I was a big Raymond Carver fan - I loved to write stories. I thought, ‘short stories are short, I don't have to spend years writing a novel’, but I could write a 10 page short story from beginning-to-end. It would teach me a lot about the writing process, dialogue, narrative, plot and character development.”

“I started trying to get those published in different places that I'd send out as an 18-year-old, sending out query letters and submissions to Atlantic Monthly, and to Playboy magazine which, back then, published a lot of great short fiction."

“I had no chance of being published in those places, but it taught me a lot about the process, and the business you have to send stuff out if you want to be published. And so, I just kept writing, but I knew that I needed to make a living.”

How do you view Social Media and how has it affected your career?

“Well, I think they’re both good and bad towards the greater good,” Baldacci mentioned.

“I can reach a pretty big audience without even leaving my house, or getting on a plane. You can put things out, you can promote books, and that platform reaches lots of people very quickly that just wasn't available before - I would have to go to these places, and I like doing events, but it's a lot when you're traveling.”

“I mean the downside to all of it is that - you know - anonymity is not great for human beings, at least for the stability factor. So, these days, these platforms, and not just me but just the world in general, it's opened up this vitriol that seems to be not only unceasing, but even getting even worse,” he said about social media.

“So you know, I'll get lots of emails and postings, stuff like that. People will take exception with what I've written. They did go off, and while I have a platform to promote my books, they do have a platform to promote your conservative questions or just, you know, bad things they want to say so, it kind of cuts both ways but I think at the end of the day,” Baldacci said about the double-edged sword of social media. “[Some] publishers will say, social media is a huge part of their outreach, advertising and marketing now. A lot of it is just all going digital now.”

What is your view on the future of books in general? Will handheld books go out of style to be replaced by digital?

“You know, the death of the book has been hailed for decades now. Ebooks came along, and then they sort of petered out a little bit,” he brought up.

Baldacci is well-versed in the concept of ebooks.

“My earlier publishers at Time Warner were really big proponents of ebooks. [They were] a little bit ahead of the curve, and that was just 10 years ago. I mean, I was selling a million ebooks, and it was just extraordinary,” Baldacci said about the start of the ebook phenomenon. “Then, five, six years later that sort of petered out too and went down. They still sell a lot of ebooks, but not nearly what they were, and then the print book started to go back up.”

Even in Baldacci’s family, printed books are still common.

“My litmus test is, I have two kids, mid-to-late 20s. They grew up in the internet age, so their lives are determined by computers. Both of them read some print books. I asked them why, and they said, ‘you know, our whole life, work and everything, we are staring at the screen.’ And the last thing they want to do is try to relax, read a book while staring at a screen.”

However, the best-selling author definitely has his own preferences when it comes to books.

“I just like the feel of the paper. I like being able to turn the pages. I like to have it on my shelf, and I like books, so I think at the end of the day, I don't know what the mix ultimately will be between digital formats and print books, but I think they're both here to stay.”

What is it like coming up with a new story?

“So I'm in between a little bit right. What might be the most fun for me is when I know exactly what I want, then I sit and write. I could write for 10, 12, 14 hours a day when I'm in that zone where everything is flowing, and the words that come in when everything is in my head crystallized,” Baldacci said about some of his process.

“Right now, it's a little bit frustrating for me because I'm in between, and not writing every day because I haven't really figured out the story,” he continued.

“Next it's gonna take time, I mean I've been through this 50 plus times now, and I know it'll eventually come but it's still frustrating because my, my, always my innate compulsion is to put fingers to the keys and the pen and the paper and just burst and go, go, go and right now I can't do that. And so, when I am the plot is figured out and when I know where I'm going. The writing goes on pretty much every day.”

So what was the pandemic like for somebody whose job normally would keep them reclusive?

“Yeah, I mean, obviously this was a once in a lifetime kind of thing, and the initial reactions to things like everybody else was sort of fear, like ‘oh my god, this thing, this thing is a killer and we don't know how it's transmitted,” Baldacci said about the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At that point, we got to wear masks, we got to wash our hands, and we couldn’t go anywhere. We couldn't see the people we wanted. Separated from family. So, the initial one was like holy [redacted], the whole world was floating around us,” he continued.

Even Baldacci could not help but note the complicated politics behind the pandemic.

“And then the whole politics of it was just crazy. Beyond crazy. It was like we had two catastrophes on top of each other, and sort of rudderless. You listen to one side, say one thing and the other side says the other thing. Leadership saying crazy things and you're just wondering, is this it? Are we done?”

Baldacci said that he had to mentally adapt like everybody else.

“After that I just kind of hunkered down. And I think I found catharsis in writing. And so I could get away from this reality, which was fuddling, confusing, mystifying and frightening, and I could lose myself in stories and characters.”

“Writing at that point was a relief. I was sort of embedded with it for hours a day. I could ignore the madness that seemed to be all around. You know, it's a cliche to say ‘you need to appreciate every day because today could be the last one,’’’ he said. “But I think it hit home for a lot of people that that is more true than not.”

“I mean, over 600,000 Americans dead. That's an astronomical number. For me, it was a godsend that I do what I do. You know, people say ‘are you okay?’, ‘how are you doing?’ I said, don't worry about me. I have great health insurance, I can work remotely, I'm not a first responder or have to work in a meatpacking plant. I don't live paycheck to paycheck. Lots of other people out there should be worried about other people, and we should try to help them.”

“During the course of the entire pandemic, every day, every week, it was about supporting organizations who would scour social media, finding people who needed help and assistance, and we would just help them. Because at that point, it was beyond any one organization or government to be able to respond to this. Then people, everybody just needed to sort of band and come together as one nation and world and help out, because it was tens of millions of people.”

This will not be your first time in Williamsport, does anything about the area stick out in your mind?

“For me, oftentimes, these trips are a blur - I go in, do my thing, then have to leave for the next thing. So, I often don't get to really sit and enjoy. I'm getting back out again for the first time, and this is maybe one of the very first in person events [the James V. Brown Library gala] that I've done in almost two years, so I might linger."

“I’m looking forward to it as well. It is going to be a great event. A lot of fun whenever people are anxious to get back out, return to normalcy, so, I’d love to go [and experience Williamsport].