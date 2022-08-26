Children and families are invited to explore the wonders of nature through a community program this fall.

Nature's Explorers is a collaborative effort between The Union County Historical Society (UCHS), the Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy, Bucknell University, and the Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM).

This collaborative program series will be available on second Saturday afternoons starting on September 10 and running through November 12.

The program invites participants to discover the curiosities of nature at Dale’s Ridge and the areas surrounding Lewisburg. Each session will introduce a new way of seeing and being in the natural world and how we can keep nature healthy. Children and their families have a chance to ask questions, test equipment, and be together in safe ways outdoors.

“This is such a wonderful opportunity to be outside, and learn from our surroundings – it’s a living classroom,” says Claire Campbell, program organizer and BU professor. “It’s an invitation to explore different curiosities and interests, and recognize that we need all of these perspectives to really understand and respect our place in the natural world.”

Upcoming Nature’s Explorers programs include: Exploring Botany, Exploring Geology, and Exploring Storytelling and Creative Writing. Unless otherwise noted, these programs run from 2-3:30 pm.

“This is now the third year of Nature’s Explorers programming,” adds Kahla DeSmit, LCM Executive Director. “In the spring, there were just under 130 people who participated; it is wonderful to watch the program grow.”

“We are proud to help connect youth with nature and teach them about conservation issues critical to the health of our environment,” adds Jeff Trop, President, Merrill Linn Conservancy. “Children remind us that being curious and adventuresome in nature is both healthy and gratifying.”

Most activities will be outside along the Dale’s Ridge Trail, and participants are encouraged to adhere to COVID-19 safety procedures.

For more information about this program and to register, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.

