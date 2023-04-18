Wellsboro, Pa. — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is pleased to announce an opening reception for a new exhibit for May.

“Nature in Glass and Paint” an exhibit of paintings by Margaret Kemmerer of Montoursville and stained glass and copper pieces by Catheal Weiser of Loyalsock. This exhibit will be on display in the Main Gallery from May 6-28. The opening reception will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the reception, which is free and open to the public.

Guests will have a chance to speak with the artists about their inspirations and techniques. They will give an artist’s talk at 3 p.m.

Margaret “Maggie” Kemmerer began drawing and painting at the age of five in her Grandmother Wright’s art studio. She includes a “W” in her signature in her grandmother’s memory. Kemmerer drew horses incessantly until the age of nine when she was given her first horse. That led to a thirty-year break from art as Kemmerer pursued a career of horse training, competing and teaching. One of her students made it to the finals as the youngest rider in the Atlanta Olympics. When Kemmerer returned to the United States from Japan in her 40s, she took up art again. She is mostly self-taught with the occasional workshop and the astute guidance of her life-long friend, Elsa Sibley, who is a generous teacher and a superb artist.

“It has been a fun ride!” Kemmerer said.

Kemmerer paints in several mediums, including oil, watercolor/cold wax, cold wax on slate, and haiku in pen/ink with watercolor images.

Another of Kemmerer’s friends, Catheal Weiser, is joining her in this exhibit and her works provide the glass. Weiser has been a Pennsylvania resident since 1971. Her first career was in commercial interior design (Fashion Institute of Technology). She received a Bachelor Degree in Art Education from Mansfield University and a Masters from Wilkes University.

Weiser taught art in the Montoursville School District until 2011. She currently lives in Loyalsock Township with her husband. Weiser’s pieces in stained glass and copper also celebrate the beauty of the natural world.

The Gmeiner is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and is located at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro behind the Green Free Library. Admission to the gallery is free. For further information contact Carrie at 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.

