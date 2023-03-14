Lewisburg, Pa. — View poetry and natural art created with handmade inks and papers by local artist Heather Adams in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of April.

The exhibit titled “Place Lore: Spring” features a collection of seeds and spore prints, poems, and weather notes using handmade papers and inks created from locally-foraged materials.

Adams said she focuses on a slow and natural living to produce art.

“I’ve spent the last few years of my life moving further and further away from Industrial time,” Adams said. “My art reflects this far more analog pace of living. I look for small moments – through the lens, with my pen, in the crafts of ink- and paper-making to which I’ve been called — I look for them, and I sit with them.”

Artists and organization are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases.

Information about exhibiting can be found on the library’s website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.