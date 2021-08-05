Williamsport, Pa. - The Uptown Music Collective already is known for producing talented young individuals who have gone on to do big things in their careers, like Brendan Beane, Dylan Rockoff, and Morgan Myles. Now, the school is ready to bring in the next big talent.

Enrollment is open for both in-person and virtual private lessons on Guitar, Vocals, Bass, Keyboards, and Drums. The Fall Semester will begin on Aug. 30th, 2021, and will run for 15 weeks.

The Fall Semester will see the return of in-person classes and workshops, as well as the continuation of the Adult Music Program known as “AMP.”

This program is intended for those who wish that the Collective had been around when they were kids. The program is specifically designed with adult students in mind, while still applying the Collective’s renowned music curriculum. Classes and workshops are offered at no additional charge to those students enrolled in private lessons at the Collective.

“The Collective is always enrolling for private lessons,” said UMC assistant executive director, Jared Mondell. “Our enrollment weeks are the best time to get involved, but our doors are always open to those who want to connect with music.”

Over the last 21 years, the Uptown Music Collective has grown from what many used to call “the best-kept secret in the Williamsport area,” to one of the area’s most highly respected, non-profit, educational organizations.

While the school says they are dedicated to providing a well-rounded education to students of all ages, it focuses many of its programs on students 10 to 18 years old. The Uptown Music Collective is known for its positive peer group, inspiring teachers, and a diverse multitude of performance opportunities.

“The Collective is a place of growth. A musical home where you learn where you stand with music, and what you want to take out of it,” said David Chubirka, a UMC alum.

“At the Collective you not only learn how to play music. You learn to live and breathe it. The teachers here inspire you. Bring you to new levels of what you never thought you’d accomplish. Setting new goals for yourself every time you step foot in that building. Learning an instrument somewhere, just isn’t the same," Chubrika said.

Even though the Collective is known for highly talented student performers, there is no previous experience needed to enroll and take lessons. There are currently openings for students of all levels who are looking for private instruction.

According to UMC, they also offer financial assistance upon request, and scholarship opportunities every year.

The school said the feel strongly about music's role in creating well-rounded, thoughtful young people, and works to establish characteristics such as self-discipline and personal responsibility in each of its students through healthy habits such as practice and self-control.

Uptown Music Collective students consistently perform at high levels, not only musically, but also in their respective schools and as valuable members of other community organizations.

For more information about enrollment at the Collective, call 570-329-0888, email Brendan Mondell at brendan@uptownmusic.org.