State College, Pa. - The National Weather Service office in Centre County is seeking college student volunteers for Fall 2021.

According to the National Weather Service, "The goal of our Student Volunteer Program is to allow the volunteer to gain experience in the operations of a National Weather Service Forecast Office and a River Forecast Center."

Anyone interested can view their flyer Here.

Questions may be directed to: Michael.Jurewicz@noaa.gov

Deadline to submit your application is Fri., May 21.