National Night Out, a community building campaign between law enforcement and the people they protect, will be held Tuesday Aug. 1.

According to the NNO website, the event “promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”

This marks the 39th NNO celebration. 16,000 communities across all 50 states will participate, according to the National Association of Town Watch, who sponsors the event nationally.

All NNO events are free to attend.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies throughout Central Pennsylvania.

Jersey Shore

The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department will be hosting an NNO event from 5:30-8 p.m at the Jersey Shore Community Pool, 410 Thompson St.

The pool will be free swim from 6-8 p.m.

The event will also feature food, a bounce house and a dunk tank.

The Facebook announcement reads, "come dunk a cop for a donation to the community outreach program."

Montoursville

The Montoursville Police Department and Fire Department will be holding their NNO event from 5-7 p.m. at the Montoursville Fire Station, 821 Broad Street Aug. 2.

The event will feature traditional cookout food, like hamburgers and hotdogs, as well as other snacks and drinks.

The police and fire departments will also have equipment on display that people can interact with.

Muncy

The Muncy Township Police Department and the Pennsdale Fire Department will be hosting a NNO on Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m.

The NNO event will be held at the Pennsdale Fire Station, 261 Village Rd.

The event is held in association with The Muncy Professional and Business Association.

Old Lycoming

The Old Lycoming Township Police have partnered once again this year with Fairlawn Community Church.

The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at Fairlawn, 353 Pleasant Hills Rd. Cogan Station.

The event will feature cookout food, pizza, and ice cream. There will also be carnival games, a dunk tank, and various giveaways.

Allison Crane and rigging has also provided a “giant” American flag.

There will also be tables for the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Berwick Borough

Berwick Borough in Columbia County will be hosting their NNO event from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at Test Track Park, S Easton St.

They will be offering free food and games as well educational sessions for children on police and EMS equipment.

Bloomsburg

The Bloomsburg Police Department will host their event at the Bloomsburg Fair Grounds Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m.

The event will feature a “live remote” broadcast from Bloomsburg-based radio station Big Foot Country. There will also be live music from Allan Combs II.

S.W.A.T., EMS, and the fire department will also have displays set up.

The event will have free refreshments and giveaways.

Plus, for those planning on biking to the event, there will be a “bike valet tent” for people to safely store their bicycles.

Snyder County

The Snyder County Coalition for Kids will host their 10th annual event, alongside emergency services providers across the county, on Aug. 9 from 4-7 p.m.

If there’s rain the day of, the event will be moved to Aug. 10.

The event will be held at East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove, 875 University Ave.

There will be free food, tables from local businesses, and more.

