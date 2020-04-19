April 19 - 25 is National Library Week, an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role that libraries, librarians, and other library workers play in building strong communities.

At the heart of their cities, towns, schools, and campuses, libraries provide critical resources, programs, and expertise. This year’s National Library Week theme is “Find Your Place at the Library.”

National Bookmobile Day is Wednesday, April 22. This day celebrates the more than 930 bookmobiles and dedicated staff that provide mobile library resources to people across the nation who may not be able to get to a library.

National Library Week

Although libraries are temporarily closed, staff are still providing access to activities that can be done at home, providing links to book readings, and promoting online resources. The James V. Brown Library is regularly offering new and interesting resources through their facebook page.

Library staff also partner with other civic and service organizations to actively engage with the people they serve, always striving to make sure their community’s core needs are being met.

The James V. Brown Library helps lead the community by providing free computers and access to the internet, award-winning early childhood programs, STEM programs for tweens and teens, and life-enriching programs for adults.

“Libraries are cornerstones of democracy, promoting the free exchange of information and ideas for all,” said Barbara McGary, the library’s executive director. “They also foster civic engagement by keeping people in formed and aware of community events and issues.”

If you haven’t been to the library in at least two years, your library card may have expired. But don’t worry – you can fill out the “contact us” form on jvbrown.edu or call and leave a voicemail to easily renew it and get access to all the library has to offer.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April.

National Bookmobile Day

On July 10, 1939, Miss Frances Kilburn began driving the first Bookmobile on rural Lycoming County roads to bring library service to people in our area. Since that time, a variety of vehicles have continued to travel throughout the county bringing books, music, movies, and more to rural areas, schools, and care facilities.

For over 100 years, bookmobiles have delivered information, technology, and resources for lifelong learning to Americans of all walks of life. According to the most recent report from the Institute of Museum and National Library Services, less than 6 percent of libraries have Bookmobile services, with only 22 Bookmobiles in Pennsylvania. The James V. Brown Library operates two of those with the Bookmobile and Storymobile, an early childhood vehicle that visits local childcare facilities.

Both vehicles are currently off the road due to COVID-19 concerns across the state, but earlier this year the library had started a Bookmobility campaign to transform mobile outreach services in Lycoming County.

Bookmobiles are a cost-effective means of providing library services to large geographic areas. Bookmobiles, like libraries, continue to meet the needs of their communities by offering free access to the latest technology and materials to users of all ages. The Lycoming County Library System’s Bookmobile visits a wide range of locations, including senior centers, low-income housing, personal care homes, private schools and more.

“The library’s outreach mission is to go where the people are, to establish deep connections with the people we serve, to bring life-changing stories and knowledge of the outside world to those with mobility and transportation issues, to foster the love of reading, and bring opportunities for lifelong learning to rural citizens and the people that need us the most,” said Barbara S. McGary, executive director of the Brown Library. “As we considered replacing the aging vehicle, we saw that our patrons would be better served by smaller, more efficient vehicles targeted to specific audiences.”

The library’s Bookmobility campaign will provide:

A newer, more efficient, and more reliable mobile library for rural citizens and others

A van to bring books and other materials directly into senior care facilities

An additional Storymobile, to bring the library experience and age-appropriate materials to children in preschools, childcare facilities, and schools

Support the library at https://jvbrown.edu/bookmobile-donation/ or by mailing a check to the James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., Williamsport, PA 17701.