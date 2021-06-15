Williamsport, Pa. - After three years of "Making the Impossible Possible," the My Vision 9 Foundation team is excited to announce the upcoming receipt of a $75,000 grant from the AllOne Foundation.

The funding will support the welfare of those most likely to fall through the cracks and provide a streamlined, collaborative approach to behavioral and mental health access.

The AllOne Foundation will present a check to the My Vision 9 Foundation on June 17.

Founded by Chanelle Johnson-Edwards, the mother of local NBA player Alize Johnson, My Vision 9 Foundation is a nonprofit that serves several populations including at-risk youth, offenders, homeless people, and those with substance abuse issues.

Through a collaborative process between service providers and participants, My Vision 9 seeks to draw out each client's strengths and assets to develop a healthy living plan.

My Vision 9 has been serving the Williamsport area since 2018, providing referrals to mental health and counseling agencies, transportation to and from hospital visits, assistance with applying for medical benefits, scheduling routine physicals, mediation, and individual counseling to help participants achieve their highest potential.

The AllOne Foundation is headquartered in Wilkes-Barre and works to enhance healthcare delivery in Northeastern and Northcentral Pennsylvania. Its five areas of focus are behavioral health, women's health, autism, opioid solutions, and food security.