Muncy, Pa. -- STEP, Inc. is introducing the "My Muncy" initiative, which will assist residents with improvements to property exteriors and outdoor spaces, especially along the gateway corridors of Muncy Borough and extending into adjacent neighborhoods.

The goal of the program is a combination of environmental stewardship and enhanced community appearances.

Funding will be provided for needs such as exterior washing and painting, porch repairs, fence repairs, landscaping, dead tree removal, sidewalk replacement, and stormwater issues.

“Combined with our ongoing housing programs, STEP can now offer added help to eligible homeowners for making outdoor improvements. This is a very positive program for the Muncy area. STEP is happy to play a role and looks forward to the visible outcomes that this program will produce,” stated Rachelle Abbott, Chief Operations & Planning Officer for STEP.

My Muncy is being administered by STEP’s Housing Options Program and made possible with funds from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

If you are interested in learning more about the program, please contact STEP at (570) 326-0587. Acceptance into the program will require an application.

Work will be scheduled beginning in spring 2022. Eligible homeowners will receive an exterior assessment to determine the priorities for each property and ensure the needed repairs can be met with available funds. STEP expects to complete some projects in 2022, with additional funding in subsequent years to extend and expand the program.



